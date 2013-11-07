ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss Re estimated its damage
claims from storms in northern Europe to be about $100 million,
finance chief George Quinn said on Thursday.
The hurricane-strength winds of the storm, known as
"Christian", swept across Europe in late October, killing more
than a dozen people.
"It's relatively early, so we have a relatively high degree
of uncertainty around the loss, but we estimate it should be
around $100 million for our share," Quinn said in a call with
journalists.
Earlier this week broker Willis Re said it estimated
insurers will have to pay out up to 1.3 billion euros ($1.76
billion) in claims from "Christian".
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Louise Ireland)