ZURICH Dec 15 Natural disasters like
March's earthquake in Japan will cost the global economy a
record $350 billion this year, with losses for the insurance
industry second only to 2005 when Hurricane Katrina hit New
Orleans, Swiss Re said.
The Zurich-based reinsurer had already signalled 2011 would
be a costly year for the insurance industry, which is also
facing claims due to floods in Thailand and a quake in New
Zealand.
Sectoral insured catastrophe losses for 2011 will amount to
$108 billion, it said on Thursday.
"If Japan had been as well insured as other countries with
high seismic risk, such as New Zealand, the overall industry
tally would have been much higher," Swiss Re said, adding that
additional claims from the flooding in Thailand or possible
winter storms in Europe could push the tab still higher.
Yet the natural catastrophe hit will still fall short of
the $123 billion picked up by the insurance industry in 2005.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley, Editing by Mark Potter)