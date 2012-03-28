* Natural catastrophes, man-made disasters cost record $370
bln in 2011
* Insured losses at $116 bln, second largest after 2005
* Japan earthquake costliest ever at $35 bln
ZURICH, March 28 Natural disasters, such as
Japan's earthquake and floods in Australia and Thailand, cost
the global economy a record $370 billion in 2011, with losses
for the insurance industry the second largest ever, Swiss Re
said on Wednesday.
Insured catastrophe losses more than doubled in 2011 to $116
billion, Swiss Re said on Wednesday in its study of natural
catastrophes and man-made disasters. That was up from a December
forecast for $108 billion.
Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer,
estimated in January a cost of $105 billion to the insurance
industry from natural disasters.
Japan's earthquake, which caused over 19,000 deaths,
accounted for more than half 2011's economic loss and was the
most expensive earthquake on record at $35 billion, Swiss Re
said.
However, low insurance protection in the country meant
insurers will only bear 17 percent of total losses.
"Had Japan been insured as well, 2011 would certainly have
been the most expensive year ever also in terms of insured
losses," said Lucia Bevere, Swiss Re senior catastrophe data
analyst, who co-authored the study.
In contrast, the industry will shoulder 80 percent of the
economic loss stemming from New Zealand's earthquake, which was
the third costliest ever at $12 billion.
Floods in Thailand also gave the industry a $12 billion hit
from claims - the highest recorded for a river water event -
after an area the size of Switzerland was flooded when the Chao
Phraya river burst its banks.
Insured losses exceed $49 billion in Asia, making it the
worst affected region globally.
In the United States, the hurricane season was relatively
modest, helping to cap overall insured losses, despite a brutal
tornado season with losses of over $25 billion.
Despite the record year, the hit to the industry fell short
of the $123 billion picked up in 2005 when hurricane Katrina hit
New Orleans.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Dan Lalor)