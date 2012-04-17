* Holds investor day in London, first for new CEO Lies
* Swiss Re says 2015 financial targets a priority
(Adds details, background)
ZURICH, April 17 Swiss Re said on
Tuesday it expected reinsurance prices to rise further and to
boost its margins, with sound underwriting and the
reorganisation of its business units helping the firm achieve
its financial targets.
The company, which competes with Munich Re and
Hannover Re, has already seen a good start to 2012,
with a rise in prices and is now expecting to build upon that
strong beginning.
Last year proved one of the costliest ever to the insurance
sector, due to unusually severe natural catastrophes, including
the Japanese earthquake and tsunami and the floods in Thailand.
That means prices -- which reinsurers charge their insurance
company clients -- are set to increase.
"A further firming of the reinsurance cycle is expected to
drive margin improvements," it said.
Ahead of an investor day in London, Swiss Re reiterated it
aimed to outperform the market. It also said achieving its
2011-2015 targets -- including annual earnings per share (EPS)
growth of 10 percent over five years -- was a top priority.
The investor day is the first for Michel Lies as chief
executive officer. Lies, who has worked for Swiss Re for more
than 30 years, took the helm in February, after former CEO
Stefan Lippe surprisingly announced his retirement.
Lies, a citizen of Luxembourg, is expected to steer the same
course as his predecessor.
Swiss Re has already paid back a convertible loan it took
from U.S. billionnaire Warren Buffett after risky bets soured
during the financial crisis and also achieved its goal of
reclaiming its former good credit rating.
Sound underwriting and prudent asset management would help
contribute to the targets, the firm said, as would the ongoing
reorganisation of its business units.
"The new set-up enables the movement of capital in the group
towards those areas with higher returns, George Quinn, chief
financial officer, said.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Eiting by Mike Nesbit)