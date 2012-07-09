ZURICH, July 9 Reinsurer Swiss Re faces no immediate risk from the euro zone's debt crisis and could even handle the orderly exit of a country or group of countries from the currency bloc, its chairman was quoted as saying on Monday.

In an interview with Swiss daily Aargauer Zeitung, Swiss Re Chairman Walter Kielholz said experts at the firm were keeping an eye on events in the euro zone.

"A task force is watching the crisis and has come to the conclusion that for us there's no immediate problem," Kielholz said. "Not even if there's an orderly exit from the euro zone by one country or a group of countries."

Insurers and reinsurers generally hold large fixed income portfolios, and the euro zone's sovereign debt woes forced German rival Munich Re to write down the value of its Greek bond portfolio last year.

Swiss insurers have not been hit hard by the euro zone crisis so far.

Kielholz also said he expected non-life premiums to rise, a line similar to that taken by the firm in April when it said reinsurance prices were expected to rise.