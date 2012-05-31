ZURICH May 31 Reinsurer Swiss Re
said on Thursday it would sell U.S. Admin Re holding company
REALIC to Jackson National Life Insurance for $600 million in
cash as part of its strategy to unlock capital and realign its
business.
"After conducting a thorough review of the Admin Re
portfolio and evaluating the level of capital allocated to the
Admin Re U.S. business, we concluded that we should redeploy the
capital in other parts of our business," said Swiss Re Executive
Committee Member and Chairman of Admin Re David Blumer.
Swiss Re said total cash proceeds from the sales, including
a pre-closing dividend would be $900 million.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)