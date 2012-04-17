ZURICH, April 17 Swiss Re said on
Tuesday it intended to outperform the market, helped by good
underwriting, its strong capital position and the ongoing
reorganisation of its business units to make them more
efficient.
"A further firming of the reinsurance cycle is expected to
drive margin improvements," the reinsurer said in a statement
ahead of an investor day in London.
The firm, which competes with Munich Re, tripled
its profit last year despite unusually severe natural disasters,
and said 2012 had started well with a rise in prices.
Swiss Re has already paid back a convertible loan it took
from Warren Buffett after risky bets soured during the financial
crisis and also achieved its goal of reclaiming its former good
credit rating.
"The new set-up enables the movement of capital in the group
towards those areas with higher returns, George Quinn, chief
financial officer, said.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)