ZURICH, March 28 Swiss Re said on
Thursday it has settled a dispute with Berkshire Hathaway
over a life retrocession agreement concluded in 2010
and will receive a $610 million payment from the company of U.S.
investor Warren Buffett.
The Swiss reinsurer said the total protection provided by
Berkshire will be reduced from $1.5 billion to $1.05 billion and
that the deal is expected to provide it with an initial
first-quarter gain of $100 million.
