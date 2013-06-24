BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait issues $500 mln bond under $1.5 bln mid-term euro bond plan
* Issues first tranche of $500 million under mid-term euro bond programme of $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 24 Swiss Re confirmed its financial targets for 2011-2015 on Monday, and said it planned to reduce leverage by more than 4 billion dollars by 2016.
The firm, which competes with Germany's Munich Re , said a Swiss Re subsidiary was launching a tender offer to repurchase three tranches of its senior debt.
The Swiss reinsurer previously reported a 21 percent rise in profit in the first quarter, driven by a rise in premium and fee income, low catastrophe losses and the expiry of a quota share agreement with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Issues first tranche of $500 million under mid-term euro bond programme of $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 2 China is banning new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Hebei province.
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago