ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, said on Thursday net profit fell less than expected in the third quarter and it was open to a special dividend.

Net profit fell 50 percent to $1.1 billion, due to the one-off gain recorded in the prior-year quarter from the sale of Admin Re U.S. business.

"Further capital management measures such as a special dividend are possible but no decision will be made until we have finalised our year end results," Swiss Re financial chief George Quinn said in a statement.

The Zurich-based reinsurer was expected to post a net profit of $840 million in a Reuters poll.

