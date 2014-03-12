BRIEF-Stendorren Fastigheter enters LOI regarding acquistion of property
* STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER ENTERS LETTER OF INTENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY STOCKHOLM BÅGLAMPAN 25
ZURICH, March 12 Swiss Re on Wednesday denied market speculation that a trust controlled by Italy's Agnelli family is set to buy a stake in the reinsurer.
"Contrary to market speculation, Swiss Re is not in discussion with the Agnelli family or any of its investment vehicles regarding the possible acquisition of a stake in Swiss Re," the Zurich-based reinsurer said in a statement. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER ENTERS LETTER OF INTENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY STOCKHOLM BÅGLAMPAN 25
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the National Ratings of Indonesia-based PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (Danamon) and BCA's subsidiary PT BCA Finance (BCAF). At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of BCA, Danamon and PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin). The rating Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end