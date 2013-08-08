UPDATE 1-BlackRock's Thiel says positive on pound but nervous over Brexit talks
* Says likes euro, but has French election protection (Updates with quotes, context)
ZURICH Aug 8 Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, beat expectations with a $786 million second-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by good July renewals and higher premium volumes.
The Zurich-based firm was forecast to report quarterly net profit of $659 million in a Reuters poll.
Swiss Re said it was implementing measures to achieve savings of $250 to 300 million dollars in savings by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Says likes euro, but has French election protection (Updates with quotes, context)
* Says it plans to invest 2.0 billion yuan ($290.35 million) to set up investment fund worth 30.0 billion yuan with partners
* A large majority of shareholders of Delta Lloyd N.V. has approved a conditional legal merger with NN Group Bidco B.V.