ZURICH Dec 6 Reinsurer Swiss Re said on Tuesday it estimated the cost of claims from flooding in Thailand at $600 million, after severe rains damaged industrial sites and disrupted production.

"Water levels remain high in some areas, making it difficult to assess losses accurately. Estimates therefore remain subject to significant uncertainty," Swiss Re said.

It included retrocession -- reinsurance of a reinsurer -- but not taxes, Swiss Re said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)