ZURICH Feb 29 Swiss lawmakers threw their
support behind a tax proposal which could help to strike a deal
with the United States on Wednesday, a move which is seen as
instrumental to settling a U.S. probe into Swiss banks with
hidden offshore accounts.
The proposal, which clarifies how Switzerland would hand
over data on Americans suspected of dodging taxes at home, seeks
to backstop an expected deal over U.S. probes into 11 banks
including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer,
likely to comprise a data handover and fine payment.
An overwhelming majority of Switzerland's lower house backed
the proposal, dismissing minority motions seeking to sink the
plan. The lawmakers tabled the formal vote to Monday as debate
on the proposal extended well into the evening.