ZURICH Nov 11 An early-morning collision
involving a truck, car and passenger bus near Zurich resulted in
an as yet unknown number of casualties, Swiss police said on
Tuesday.
Several ambulances, fire trucks, police, and a helicopter
were at the scene of the accident between the villages of
Endingen and Lengnau, about 35 km (20 miles) northwest of
Zurich, police spokesman Roland Pfister said.
The exact number of casualties, or whether there had been
any fatalities, was not yet clear, Pfister said.
