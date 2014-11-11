ZURICH Nov 11 An early-morning collision involving a truck, car and passenger bus near Zurich resulted in an as yet unknown number of casualties, Swiss police said on Tuesday.

Several ambulances, fire trucks, police, and a helicopter were at the scene of the accident between the villages of Endingen and Lengnau, about 35 km (20 miles) northwest of Zurich, police spokesman Roland Pfister said.

The exact number of casualties, or whether there had been any fatalities, was not yet clear, Pfister said. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Paul Tait)