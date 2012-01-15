* SNB board still able to act with deputy Thomas Moser
* Opinion polls do not see trust in SNB damaged much
* Finance director Zurbruegg seen as possible board
candidate
ZURICH, Jan 14 The head of the council
that supervises the Swiss National Bank (SNB) hopes a
replacement for ousted Chairman Philipp Hildebrand can be found
in the next three months, he was quoted as saying on Sunday.
Hansueli Raggenbass, the head of the SNB's supervisory
council, told the SonntagsZeitung in an interview he hoped the
decision could be taken in the next three months, faster than
the government indicated earlier this week.
"The cabinet wants to choose the future chairman together
with the third member of the board. For the international image,
it's important that this happens as fast as possible," he said.
The bank council and the Swiss government are under pressure
to act quickly to fill Hildebrand's shoes or see the market try
to test the central bank's determination to defend the cap it
set on the safe-haven franc on Sept. 6 at 1.20 per euro.
Raggenbass said the SNB board was still fully able to act as
deputy board member Thomas Moser had taken Hildebrand's seat on
the three-person policy-setting body on an interim basis.
Hildebrand was forced to step down on Monday after emails
cast doubt on his earlier claims not to have known about a
lucrative dollar trade made by his wife three weeks before he
imposed the cap on the soaring Swiss franc.
An opinion poll conduted by the SonntagsZeitung showed that
76 percent did not believe confidence in the central bank had
been hurt by the scandal, with 49 percent saying Hildebrand was
right to step down and 41 percent saying he should have stayed.
The bank council appointed Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan as
interim SNB chief and he is seen likely to get the job
permanently.
The council is working on drawing up a list of candidates to
fill the third seat on the board and will make a recommendation
to the Swiss government which makes the final appointment.
Raggenbass said the new board member would have to bring
international expertise to the job to replace Hildebrand's
strong experience in this area.
The NZZ am Sonntag newspaper said one candidate was emerging
as a possible favourite: Fritz Zurbruegg, the director of the
Swiss finance department who previously worked as an executive
director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The newspaper cited support for his candidacy from both the
centre-left Social Democrats and the right-wing Swiss People's
Party, which helped fell Hildebrand by passing on bank details
from a whistleblower about his wife's trade.
Aymo Brunetti, the government's chief economist who has also
been named as a possible candidate, declined to comment on the
speculation in an interview with the SonntagsBlick newspaper.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)