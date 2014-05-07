ZURICH May 7 Switzerland's two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, must reach a minimum capital requirement of 19.2 percent and 16.7 percent of risk-weighted assets respectively in 2019, Swiss financial regulator FINMA said on Wednesday.

FINMA said it was possible the requirements could change, given the efforts by both banks to reduce their balance sheet and potential changes in their market share.

