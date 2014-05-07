BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
ZURICH May 7 Switzerland's two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, must reach a minimum capital requirement of 19.2 percent and 16.7 percent of risk-weighted assets respectively in 2019, Swiss financial regulator FINMA said on Wednesday.
FINMA said it was possible the requirements could change, given the efforts by both banks to reduce their balance sheet and potential changes in their market share.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.