NEW YORK Nov 13 A former vice president at Swiss private bank Rahn & Bodmer was indicted on Thursday in the United States with conspiring to assist Americans to evade taxes by using secret accounts.

Martin Dunki, who retired from the bank in 2012, was charged with one count of conspiracy in an indictment filed in New York federal court.

The bank was not identified by name in court papers, but was described as an institution that purported to be the oldest private bank in Zurich. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)