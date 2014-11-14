(Adds comment from Rahn & Bodmer)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 14 A former vice president at
Swiss private bank Rahn & Bodmer was indicted in the United
States on charges of conspiring to help Americans evade taxes by
using secret accounts.
Martin Dunki, who retired from the bank in 2012, was charged
with one count of conspiracy in an indictment filed in federal
court in New York.
The bank was not named in court papers, but was described as
purporting to be the oldest private bank in Zurich, a
description that Rahn & Bodmer uses on its website.
"Martin Dunki went to great lengths to help his U.S.
taxpayer clients secret away millions of dollars in Swiss bank
accounts," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a
statement.
Dunki, 66, who lives in Switzerland, has not been arrested
and has no known lawyer, according to U.S. prosecutors. He could
not be reached for comment.
Camellia Plc, where Dunki is a non-executive
director, did not reply to emails seeking comment from the
defendant.
Rahn & Bodmer, which was established in 1750 and has 12
billion Swiss francs ($12.45 billion) under management,
confirmed in September 2013 that it was under
investigation.
"Since 2013, the bank has been cooperating with the U.S.
Department of Justice and the IRS in connection with its
investigation, and will continue to do so," Rahn & Bodmer said
in a statement on Friday.
Dunki's case is the latest to spill out of a broad crackdown
by the United States of offshore tax evasion by Americans.
Earlier this month, Raoul Weil, who once led UBS AG's
global wealth management unit, was acquitted on
charges of conspiring to help Americans hide $20 billion in
offshore accounts.
U.S. prosecutors said Dunki led a similar conspiracy at Rahn
& Bodmer from 1995 to 2012, helping Americans hide hundreds of
millions of dollars in undeclared accounts. One taxpayer hid
nearly $300 million with Dunki's help, prosecutors said.
Starting in 1999, Dunki, Zurich-based lawyer Edgar Paltzer
and an unidentified lawyer in Santa Barbara, California, began
working together to manage undeclared accounts at Rahn & Bodmer,
prosecutors said.
Paltzer, a dual U.S.-Swiss citizen, pleaded guilty in August
2013 to conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with U.S.
authorities.
"Mr. Paltzer continues to cooperate with the U.S. Attorney's
office," said Thomas Ostrander, a lawyer with the firm Duane
Morris who represents Paltzer, without commenting on the
substance of Thursday's indictment.
