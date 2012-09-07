* FinMin see US deal equally tough under Obama, Romney

* Romney's Swiss bank link parodied in spoof pop video

* Swiss banks eager to resolve long-running tax dispute

By Tom Miles

MONTREUX, Switzerland, Sept 7 A Romney White House would make the same demands as the current administration has before agreeing to wipe the slate clean for 11 Swiss banks suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes, Switzerland's Finance Minister said on Friday.

The comments by Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, who is also president, punctured presumptions that Romney, whose fortune is estimated at up to $250 million, might be more sympathetic than President Barack Obama towards rich citizens who have taken advantage of offshore havens.

Romney has his own "problems" with Swiss bank accounts, Widmer-Schlumpf said.

In ads, interviews and social media blasts, the Democratic U.S. president's team has attacked Romney on secrecy about his work history and wealth, which has also spawned a spoof pop video on the internet, "I'm a Romney Girl".

In the video, a Romney look-a-like cavorts with a Swiss blonde dressed in a traditional Alpine 'dirndl' dress, singing a duet glorifying tax evasion in Switzerland to the tune of the 1997 hit "I'm a Barbie Girl" by Scandinavian pop group Aqua.

Switzerland needs the tax deal so that it can normalise its banking relations with the United States, but Widmer-Schlumpf has played down expectations that Switzerland could force a breakthrough before the November election, suggesting the ball is firmly in the U.S. court.

"I can't really say if we are going to finish before November this year or take a little bit longer. We've made several proposals, good proposals, fair proposals. If the United States agrees, we can sign," she told reporters in Montreux.

After the election it would be several months before a new administration came in, then three or four more for new officials to get up to speed, Widmer-Schlumpf said.

She said it was also important for the United States to find a solution as Swiss banks were big employers there.

Asked if the U.S. political line would change if Romney won the election, she said she thought not.

"Mr Romney has possibly problems with questions of bank accounts and I don't think it would be a big change," she said.

One of the wealthiest Americans ever to run for the White House, Romney bowed to political pressure earlier this year and released recent U.S. tax returns showing he paid a lower effective tax rate than many top wage earners.

But he did not release returns from the years 1984-1999, when he began making his fortune buying and selling companies as a private equity financier with Bain Capital.

Romney's wife had an account at Swiss bank UBS AG but it was closed in 2010 after Romney's attorney Brad Malt decided it could be politically embarrassing.

Malt said the account had not been used to evade taxes.