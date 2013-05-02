(From the International Financing Review - www.ifre.com)
By Keith Mullin
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - I was thinking of laying off UBS for a
while, following my two recent columns on the bank. But I
received a cheeky note from someone there yesterday saying: "I
was just wondering whether you saw our results and what you make
of them, particularly as you ended your second piece with a
reference to them".
It made me smile because I did indeed finish my last piece
about UBS - which I guess had a less than positive bias -
suggesting the proof of whether the bank's strategy is working
would manifest itself in two ways: whether the bank can hire top
talent from leading houses and in the quantum and provenance of
earnings. "Q1 2013 numbers are out on April 30," I said. "Can't
wait."
So, out they came. Now even prior to that date, it'd already
been suggested to me that the results would likely be OK, but
even so, let me give credit where credit's due. The results
blasted analysts' estimates into kingdom come.
I could turn the impressive outperformance around and say
the analysts hopelessly underperformed, but that would be a
little cynical even for a sceptic like me. So I say well done
UBS for delivering a great set of numbers.
No particular need to repeat the detail, but pre-tax profit
of SFr977m on lower RWA deployment and a return on attributed
equity of 49.5%? Can't argue with that.
Investor Client Services revenues more than double at
SFr1.8bn - thanks mainly to equity derivatives; strong FX
performance (options/electronic trading); an ECM performance
that was off the scale (SFr503m vs SFr195m) although advisory
and DCM revenues down 37% and 16% respectively.
A key improvement too in the cost/income ratio: 64.8%
against - ahem - 114.7%. That's some improvement. In recent
despatches, a recently departed UBS banker had told me: "The key
issue for the investment bank is cost/income, which is one
place where UBS tops the league tables."
The media has been all over the UBS story for the past
couple of days, with multiple talking heads comparing UBS
favourably with Deutsche Bank (which also beat analysts'
expectations in Q1), talking up the share price and espousing a
general feeling that UBS will earn its way to its premium
valuation.
Philippe Bodereau, head of European credit research at
PIMCO, looked a little discombobulated speaking on Bloomberg TV
saying the results at UBS investment bank were a bit of a
mystery to him. He reckons people took UBS exiting FICC too
literally and that maybe it's not cutting as deeply as initially
thought. Don't know about that but for pulling the numbers out
of the hat, I say fair play to Sergio Ermotti and his team.
"We believe the Q113 results mark an important point for UBS
management in that they show that its new strategy can deliver.
In particular, the 6bp rise in the gross margin and (SFr)24bn of
net new assets add credibility to the strategy as it moves from
being perceived as an investment bank to a private bank and the
potential for a re-rating relative to peers," crowed James
Chappell, a bank analyst at Berenberg Bank. "Capital position
makes UBS the only IB to own."
There was a lot of comment in analysts' output, about the
quarter's numbers validating the new strategy. On that point,
I'm cautious. As was Ermotti, who I must say has been impressive
in interviews: calm, considered and talking a lot of sense.
"While it is too early to declare victory, last quarter we have
demonstrated that our business model works both in theory as
well as in practice ," he said on the analyst call. This was
echoed by a UBS insider who told me: "one quarter is not proof,
but it shows the model can work. There will be volatility; this
quarter everything worked perfectly. We are very pleased but
we're not yet shouting victory".
PRIVATE ECM
The earnings statement did contain the oddest comment,
though: pre-tax profits at the investment bank almost doubled,
it said, increasing from SFr509m to SFr977m, mainly thanks to
what the bank said was a large private transaction in its equity
capital markets business. This reference was peppered through
the statement. What an intriguing thing to put into an earnings
release. Being more than a tad curious, I contacted UBS to ask
what that deal was. Unsurprisingly, I guess, but nonetheless
irritatingly, they said it was private. Talk about red rag to a
bull; figuring out what it might have been became a bit of an
over-arching challenge.
I asked a bunch of senior ECM bods in London who came back
with a couple of suggestions. But using the reach and expertise
of IFR's mighty global ECM machine, we reckon the hugely
lucrative deal was the engineering around Charoen Pokphand's
acquisition of HSBC's stake in Ping An in china.
After China Development Bank pulled out of the deal, UBS
stepped in to bankroll the whole thing in the form of a US$5bn
margin loan using CP Group head Dhanin Chearavanant's equity
stakes as collateral. The deal involved equity collars on Ping
An stock as well as on CP All and CP Foods stock, plus the
unwind block in CP All in March.
A bit risky, if you ask me, for a bank that's in the process
of de-risking, but with fees potentially way in excess of
US$100m and an out on the other side (maybe via the wealth
management unit), I guess it was worth the effort.
I went back to UBS asking for confirmation that this was the
business that catapulted its ECM business. "I can't offer any
guidance," my source said. So, I really have no idea if Dhanin
was behind the super-charged ECM outcome, but hey, I had a lot
of fun in the hunt.
The stellar results caused a spike in the share price, which
leapt to an intra-day high of SFr16.89 on April 30, a level they
hadn't seen for two years. By this morning, the stock price had
lost weight and Knight Vinke had come out with its incendiary
open letter, which questions the merits of keeping the
investment bank under the same roof as the wealth management and
Swiss banking businesses.
Alas, windows of euphoria rarely last in these markets.
(This is from the International Financing Review, a Thomson
Reuters publication - www.ifre.com)
(keith.mullin@thomsonreuters.com)