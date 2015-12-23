Dec 23 Four Swiss banks will pay a total of more
than $178 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid
possible prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the
department said on Wednesday.
The Justice Department has now reached agreements with 75
Swiss banks under a voluntary program it launched in 2013 to
allow Swiss banks to resolve potential criminal charges by
disclosing cross-border activities that helped U.S. account
holders conceal assets.
In the penalties announced on Wednesday, Basel-based Bank J.
Safra Sarasin AG, will pay $85.8 million, the largest share of
the total. The sum also includes $78.5 million from Coutts & Co
Ltd in Zurich, $11.5 million from Gonet & Cie in Geneva and $2.3
million from Banque Cantonal du Valais in Canton of Valais,
Switzerland, the Justice Department said.
Penalties in all 75 settlements total more than $1 billion,
the department said. Under the agreements, banks also must
provide detailed information on the accounts of U.S. taxpayers
under investigation. Banks that were already under criminal
investigation were excluded from the program.
Efforts to reach spokespeople for Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG,
Gonet & Cie, and Banque Cantonal du Valais, were not successful
outside of European business hours on Wednesday.
A Coutts & Co Ltd spokeswoman said, via email, that the bank
reached a settlement with the Justice Department "to resolve
this legacy matter."
