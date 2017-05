Dec 31 Two Swiss banks will pay a total of more than $107 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the department said on Thursday.

Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd will pay $99.8 million in the deal, while DZ Privatbank (Schweiz) AG has agreed to pay $7.45 million, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)