Jan 27 Position: Interim Chairman of
the Governing Board at the SNB
Incumbent: Thomas Jordan
Date of Birth: January 28, 1963
Term: Jordan, who served on the Swiss National Bank's
governing board since 2007, was named interim Chairman on Jan.
9.
Key facts:
-- Jordan heads the governing board, which decides on
monetary policy in Switzerland. He is a defender of price
stability as the main goal of monetary policy.
-- The government is now looking to name a permanent
chairman and a third member to the three-member governing board.
Jordan is a likely choice to take the helm permanently. Board
members are appointed by the government, which receives a
recommendation from the SNB's supervisory council.
-- SNB watchers say he is an excellent economist who has
played a key role in shaping policy. He headed the financial
markets unit and for the past two years has overseen the
regulatory department, which is pushing for flagship banks UBS
and Credit Suisse to solidify their balance sheets.
-- Jordan is likely to be equally tenacious as former head
Philipp Hildebrand and will most probably steer a similar policy
course, SNB watchers say. Hildebrand resigned after an uproar
over a currency trade by his wife just a few weeks before the
SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro.
-- Jordan was on the Swiss government committee dubbed "Too
Big To Fail" that drew up tough new capital standards for big
banks after UBS had to take state aid during the financial
crisis. Hildebrand had raised eyebrows in the Swiss banking
community, used to more secretive backroom talks with
regulators, by openly spearheading a push for stronger
regulation.
-- Jordan was on the SNB's board when it used massive
currency interventions to stem the Swiss franc's rise against
the euro. The SNB - and Hildebrand in particular - came under
heavy fire from right-wing politicians after running up a record
loss of 21 billion Swiss francs ($22.90 billion) for 2010 due to
losses on its currency reserves. The SNB posted a 13 billion
franc 2011 profit.
-- Having received his doctorate from the University of
Berne and undertaking postgraduate work at Harvard, Jordan
joined the SNB in 1997.
-- Jordan was born in Biel, Switzerland, in 1963. In
addition to his work for the central bank, he was in 2003 named
honorary professor of the University of Berne, where he lectured
on monetary theory and policy. Between 2002 and 2007, he held a
further lectureship at the University of Zurich, teaching
monetary policy.
-- He is a member of the Bellagio Group, comprised of some
50 leading representatives of public life and academia who
discuss topical economic issues, and he is also chairman of the
SNB's Study Center Gerzensee Foundation.