By Emma Farge
GENEVA, July 9 The Swiss canton of Geneva,
pressured by EU demands to end tax breaks, cannot guarantee its
proposal for a tax compromise will get through, its finance
minister said, even though trading houses said less attractive
conditions could drive them away.
In April the co-owner of Gunvor, Gennady Timchenko, said it
could move to Singapore, a rival commodity trading hub, if
Switzerland became less attractive.
Geneva is the hub for a third of the world's physical oil
traded volumes, according to the Geneva Trading and Shipping
Association. For Switzerland as a whole, the commodity sector
accounts for around 3.5 percent of gross domestic product and
employs around 10,000 people.
The canton said last October it would scrap its system of
tax privileges and introduce a flat 13 percent rate after
Brussels put pressure on Switzerland to reform a tax regime it
said amounted to unauthorised state aid.
"We can't guarantee anything ... We are in a direct
democracy and there could be votes on a federal and a cantonal
level," Geneva's finance minister, David Hiler, said in an
interview.
The proposal would mean a lower tax rate for some firms but
a likely jump of around 2 to 4 percent in taxes for large
commodity traders such as Vitol and Gunvor.
Even so, Geneva's overall tax income would fall, because
some Geneva-based companies do not qualify for special tax
breaks and currently pay a tax rate of 24.2 percent. The canton
is currently seeking federal support to help fill a 460 million
franc ($518.5 million) gap that would result from the reform.
Hiler, a member of the Green Party, also said that
Switzerland was unlikely to grow further as a trading hub,
dashing hopes the sector could replace lost revenues from
banking, where the tradition of bank secrecy is under attack.
"It seems that the sector is reaching maturity. I think it's
natural that their future activities develop in Asia," he said,
referring to higher growth rates in demand for commodities in
Asia than in Europe.
"It is a period of consolidation, and we can't expect
several more giants to come here that aren't already. It won't
happen like that," he said.
Most global commodity firms already have branches in
Singapore, which can offer tax rates as low as 5 to 10 percent
through its Global Trader Programme.
Switzerland has attracted companies for other reasons than
just low taxes, including security and ready access to trade
finance, Hiler said.
Other sectors have the potential to grow in Geneva such as
research and development, he said.
The changes to cantonal taxes are expected to come into
effect by 2019.
($1 = 0.9644 Swiss francs)
