Rescue workers are seen at the site of a head-on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Police officers and rescue workers are pictured at the site of a head on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GRANGES-PRES-MARNAND, Switzerland Two trains collided head-on in Switzerland late on Monday, injuring 26 people and killing the driver of one, police said.

The driver's body was found overnight in the wreckage of the crash at Granges-près-Marnand in the canton of Vaud, police spokesman Jean-Christophe Sauterel said.

He said it was too early to try to ascertain the cause of the crash.

One of the injured was taken by helicopter to Lausanne. Others were treated on the spot by paramedics or taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police said 46 people were on the two trains, one of which was heading to Lausanne, the other was going to Payerne.

Seventy-nine people were killed in a train crash in Spain last week, one of the worst in decades.

(Reporting by Denis Balibouse, additional reporting by Emma Farge and Katharina Bart; Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)