(Adds details)
GRANGES-PRES-MARNAND, Switzerland, July 29 Two
trains collided head-on in Switzerland on Monday evening,
injuring about 35 people, five seriously, police said.
The driver of one of the trains was still unaccounted for
and thought to be inside the wreckage, at Granges-près-Marnand
in the canton of Vaud, police spokesman Jean-Christophe Sauterel
said.
"These are regional trains. The speeds are a little lower
and even if one deeply regrets the likely loss of life of one
person as well as five serious injuries, the situation could
have been much more catastrophic," Sauterel said.
He said it was too early to try to ascertain the cause of
the crash.
One of the injured was taken by helicopter to Lausanne.
Others were treated on the spot by paramedics or taken to
hospital by ambulance.
About 40 people were on the two trains, one of which was
heading to Lausanne, the other was going to Payerne.
Seventy-nine people were killed in a train crash in Spain
last week, one of the worst in decades.
(Reporting by Denis Balibouse, additional reporting by Emma
Farge; Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)