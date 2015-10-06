ZURICH Oct 6 Swiss consumer prices fell 1.4 percent year on year in September, extending a drop that has lasted nearly a year, data showed on Tuesday.

The drop matched the declines in August and September. Import prices were down 5.5 percent while domestic prices held steady versus September 2014, the Federal Statistic Office said.

Prices edged up 0.1 percent versus August, in line with market expectations, as shops ended special sales for clothing and vegetable prices rose. Prices for diesel and petrol and for package tours fell.

Yann Quelenn, a market analyst at Swissquote Bank, said that deflation was set to continue.

"Times are tough, even in Switzerland. Almost nine months on it is clear that the Swiss economy is still digesting the SNB decision to abandon the euro floor. Recent data has been coming in mixed," Quelenn wrote in a note.

He was referring to the Swiss National Bank's abrupt abandonment in January of efforts to keep the euro above 1.20 francs, a policy that it said was getting too expensive to maintain.

Month-on-month prices this year have kept in line with long-term trends of short up and down cycles, falling five out of the nine months recorded so far.

The SNB last month signalled it will keep interest rates negative for the foreseeable future as it tries to rein in what it has called a "significantly overvalued" franc.

It expects consumer prices to fall 1.2 percent this year and 0.5 percent in 2016.

The KOF think tank last week forecast consumer prices would fall 1.1 percent this year and 0.2 percent in 2016 before edging up 0.3 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Mike Shields and Raissa Kasolowsky)