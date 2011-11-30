* Swiss to buy 22 JAS-39 Gripen
* Gripen the cheapest option among bidders
* Critics slammed Gripen for poor performance in tests
* Greens want deal put to referendum
ZURICH, Nov 30 Switzerland has chosen to
replace its fighter jet fleet with 22 of Swedish defence and
aerospace group Saab's JAS-39 Gripen, Defence
Minister Ueli Maurer said on Wednesday, dealing a blow to French
rivals.
Neutral Switzerland has wrangled for the past three years
over how to replace its ageing Northrop F-5E/F Tiger fighters,
purchased in 1976 and 1981, with up to 33 new aircraft.
"With the Gripen the cabinet has opted for a fighter jet
that fulfils military requirements, but at the same time can be
tolerated financially over the medium and long-term by the
defence ministry and the army," the government said in a
statement.
Saab shares were up 9.3 percent to 118.70 Swedish crowns by
1548 GMT.
The hotly contested Swiss deal was seen as laying down a
marker in the European aerospace sector.
Other bidders included the Rafale built by
France's Dassault Aviation and EADS's
Anglo-German-Italian Eurofighter Typhoon.
The 3.1 billion Swiss francs ($3.41 billion) price tag for
the 22 Gripen was considerably less than rival bids, Maurer told
a news conference in Berne.
The purchase of new jets is politically contentious in
Switzerland and has been plagued by delays and a funding
squeeze.
Last year the cabinet said it would push back the purchase
of new fighters until 2015, giving ministers time to come up
with a financing plan.
In September the Swiss lower house of parliament increased
the defence budget to 5 billion francs from 2014 to finance a
100,000-strong army and the purchase of new fighter jets.
The Swiss decision faces opposition from some
parliamentarians and within the military. Swiss media reported
the Gripen fared worse in evaluation tests than the Rafale and
the Eurofighter.
The Green Party, which has long opposed replacing the
fighter jets, said on Wednesday it would fight the decision in
parliament and call a referendum on the issue.
Dassault has yet to find a foreign buyer for its multi-role
Rafale, billed as one of the most effective fighters in the
world but also one of the most expensive.
Saab has already sold its jets to Sweden, the Czech
Republic, Hungary and South Africa.
($1 = 0.9102 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Dan Lalor)