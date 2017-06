ZURICH Nov 30 Switzerland has chosen to replace its fighter jet fleet with 22 of Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab's JAS-39 Gripen, Defence Minister Ueli Maurer said on Wednesday.

Neutral Switzerland has wrangled for the past three years over whether to replace its ageing Northrop F-5E/F Tiger fighters, purchased in 1976 and 1981, with up to 33 new aircraft.

Other bidders included the Rafale built by French company Dassault Aviation and EADS's Anglo-German-Italian Eurofighter Typhoon. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)