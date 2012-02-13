ZURICH Feb 13 The head of one of Angela Merkel's coalition partners said he will do what he can to ensure a deal signed by Germany and Switzerland to clamp down on tax dodgers is not thrown out of parliament.

The agreement signed last September aims to tax money stashed by German citizens in secret accounts, netting Berlin billions of euros and whittling away at Switzerland's cherished but under-fire banking secrecy.

Since then it has come under fierce criticism from German opposition lawmakers.

In order to become law, the agreement would have to pass both houses of the German parliament, including the Bundesrat upper house where the states are represented and where Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition has no majority.

"I will do a lot of canvassing in Germany so that this deal gets the backing of Germany's Bundesrat," Horst Seehofer, leader of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), told Swiss television on Monday.

"I am not unhopeful that we will reach an agreement on this deal in Germany," he said while on an official visit to Switzerland.