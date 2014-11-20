LONDON Nov 20 Currency speculators are still
betting that a three-year old Swiss franc currency cap will be
breached, despite polls showing that a vote to require the Swiss
National Bank to load up on gold will fail.
That is because even if the Nov. 30 gold initiative is voted
down, the risk that the European Central Bank could resort to
asset purchases and drive the euro lower is still giving
speculators courage to put on bets favouring a stronger franc.
The referendum, if passed, would force the SNB to hold 20
percent of its reserves in gold, making it harder defend the cap
by impeding its flexibility to conduct policy.
Partly as a result, the franc has risen to a 26-month high
against the euro of 1.2009 per euro, bringing it close
the SNB's of 1.20 francs per euro, imposed to protect
Switzerland from having to live with an overvalued currency.
The latest rise has triggering talk the central bank may
have to intervene to weaken the currency or even negative rates
to make the currency less attractive.
Some speculators are targeting the cap to be breached by
buying options that bet the euro will fall to 1.1995 francs, in
case of a "Yes" vote, data from the Depository Trust and
Clearing Corporation show.
That has been the consensus trade, so far, and has driven up
the near-term cost of hedging against sharp moves in the
euro/Swiss franc pair to its highest in a year.
And while a "No" vote - as firmly predicted by polls
- will see the franc weaken against the euro,
some say it will only be temporary as the SNB will be under
pressure to respond to further loosening by the ECB.
"We are looking for a quick move in euro/Swiss franc to
1.2050/75 if the gold referendum vote fails," said Peter
Rosenstreich, chief FX analyst at Swissquote Bank, Geneva.
"But then you have a significant issue of the ECB. If the
ECB does quantitative easing, then the floor comes under threat.
So its like jumping from the frying pan into the fire."
With just over a week to go until the vote, investors are
putting bets in the options market that the euro could
strengthen to 1.2075/80 francs. It was at 1.2012 on Thursday.
"For markets, the clearest implication is that the
risk-reward for remaining long euro/short Swiss franc remains
intact," said Oliver Harvey, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank.
