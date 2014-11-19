ZURICH/LONDON Nov 19 Support among Swiss voters for a referendum proposal that would force a huge increase in the central bank's gold reserves has slipped to 38 percent, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, falling short of the majority backing it needs to become law.

Under the "Save our Swiss gold" proposal, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) would be banned from selling any of its gold reserves and would have to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in the metal, compared with 7.8 percent last month.

More than 50 percent need to vote in favour in the Nov. 30 referendum for the proposal to succeed.

Wednesday's poll, conducted by Berne-based research institute gfs.bern in partnership with Swiss broadcaster SRG, showed 47 percent opposed the initiative, which has been led by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, while 15 percent were undecided or gave no answer.

Support for "Save our Swiss gold" compared with 44 percent in a survey conducted last month, also by gfs.bern.

The proposal has set gold and foreign exchange markets on edge and drawn fire from the SNB itself, which has bristled at what it says would curb its ability to set monetary policy.

The central bank faces the biggest test of its cap on the Swiss franc in more than two years, which it has vowed to defend in foreign exchange markets to keep the currency from strengthening beyond 1.20 per euro.

Supporters of the proposal say it would secure a stable franc while the SNB and government have said a "yes" vote would raise unemployment and the risk of recession.

(1 US dollar = 0.9574 Swiss franc)