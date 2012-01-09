* Hildebrand quits, says can't prove unaware of forex trade
By Catherine Bosley and Caroline Copley
BERNE, Jan 9 Swiss National Bank Chairman
Philipp Hildebrand resigned with immediate effect on Monday,
saying he could not prove he had been unaware of a currency
trade made by his wife and wanted to protect the integrity of
the central bank.
Hildebrand's decision to relinquish one of the world's top
central banking jobs after just two years came as Swiss
parliamentarians met to discuss the scandal, which erupted last
week after Sarasin bank sacked an employee who leaked details of
the trade to a political opponent of the central banker.
Hildebrand's wife Kashya, a former hedge fund trader who now
runs a Zurich art gallery, bought 400,000 Swiss francs
($418,000) worth of dollars on Aug. 15, three weeks before her
husband oversaw steps to cap the rise of the safe-haven franc.
She later sold the dollars at a higher rate.
At a news conference four days ago, Hildebrand had resisted
calls to step down, saying he only learned of his wife's trade
the day after she made it and rejecting claims that he had
personally authorised the currency deal.
But he told reporters on Monday he could not provide final
evidence that he had been unaware of the trade and had decided
to step down as he realised the intense public scrutiny over the
affair was compromising his credibility.
"I have come to the conclusion that it is not possible to
provide conclusive and final evidence that my wife did indeed
initiate the foreign exchange transaction on the 15th August
without my knowledge," he said.
"The fact is: my word is my bond. I had no knowledge of my
wife's transaction on that day," he said.
Christoph Blocher, a leading figure in the right-wing Swiss
People's Party (SVP) who had long called for Hildebrand's head
and who handed over documents on the currency trades to the
government, welcomed his resignation.
"There is no central bank in Europe where the board
president can do something like that," he told a news
conference. "In the whole of Europe a central bank with a
president like Hildebrand would have been written off."
It has been a roller coaster career for the 48-year-old who
joined the SNB in 2003 after working for U.S. hedge fund Moore
Capital, winning praise for helping rescue big Swiss bank UBS in
2008 but then criticism when the central bank ran up a record
loss as it tried to weaken the safe-haven franc in 2010.
Until the trading scandal erupted, Hildebrand's star had
been in the ascendant again after the SNB managed to cap the
soaring franc without big new interventions and as parliament
approved tough new bank capital rules he had championed.
He was also appointed vice chairman of the Financial
Stability Board (FSB), a global regulator, in November, a
position he similarly relinquished on Monday.
FSB chairman and Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, who
studied with Hildebrand in Oxford, said his departure was a
loss.
"Philipp has been instrumental in helping to manage the
response to the global financial crisis and in developing major
reforms to strengthen the resiliency and stability of the
international financial system," Carney said.
FOUGHT LIKE A LION
Hildebrand said he had decided the mounting pressure might
hurt his ability to take tough decisions to address what he
called "probably the most threatening economic and financial
situation since the Second World War".
"I am sad to take this step, I loved this job, I fought like
a lion for it," he said, adding that he had realised that it was
probably time to go after Swiss media examined his every move,
including where he ate and what his wife was wearing.
In a statement, his wife Kashya apologised to the Swiss
people and to her husband for costing him his job.
"I failed my husband by not considering the perception of a
'conflict of interest' created by my purchase of dollars," she
said. "My husband is a man of the utmost integrity, and I deeply
regret that my actions might have led anyone to question this."
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, who chairs a regular
global meeting of central bankers, said he and his colleagues
were saddened by the Hildebrand's resignation.
"We all know that he is a man of total integrity,
extraordinary ability and, most important of all, courage. Such
people are rare. His country will miss him," King said.
The SNB's supervisory council said Vice Chairman Thomas
Jordan, who joined the SNB in 1997, would take over as chairman
for the time being and it would discuss on Tuesday how to
proceed on filling the free position on the three-member
governing board.
Jordan stressed his determination to enforce the cap on the
franc at 1.20 per euro the SNB imposed on Sept. 6.
The Swiss franc, which Hildebrand has fought to stop soaring
on safe-haven buying driven by the euro zone debt crisis, rose
slightly on the announcement, trading up 0.2 percent at 1.2132
per euro and 0.5 percent higher against the dollar.
"The market can distinguish between the Hildebrand case and
the monetary policy case. I don't see any big implications for
Swiss monetary policy, and I think they'll be able to defend the
cap," said ZKB economist David Marmet.
The Swiss government said it hoped the SNB would be able to
turn its full attention back to monetary policy. "The stability
and credibility of the SNB are essential for the economy and for
the good of the country," it said in a statement.
After his announcement, Hildebrand appeared before the
parliamentary economics committee alongside the head of the
SNB's supervisory council, Hansueli Raggenbass, who said it
would be good to have a personnel reshuffle in the council.
The SVP's Blocher said Raggenbass would also have to go.
SNB RULES SCRUTINISED
The SNB council said on Saturday it would overhaul its
internal rules concerning own trading by board members and
examine all transactions they made over the past three years.
Hildebrand admitted the scandal had revealed shortcomings
in the SNB's internal regulations and code of conduct.
"The focus now should be on resolutely eliminating these
weaknesses. This will allow the SNB to retain its credibility,
which is its greatest asset," he said.
Christoph Darbellay, the Christian Democrat chairman of
parliament's economic committee that Hildebrand addressed, said
it would push the SNB to tighten its rules.
"People who can have an influence on the currency should keep
their hands off," he said.
Darbellay said the committee would also look into the breach
by the whistleblower and the SVP of Switzerland's cherished
banking secrecy, already under global fire in recent years for
helping wealthy foreigners hide their assets from the taxman.
"The breach of bank secrecy and using it for political
goals, that was grave," he said.
The former Bank Sarasin employee accused of leaking
the data is called Reto Tarnutzer, Reuters has learned.
Tarnutzer, who leaked details of the trade to Blocher's
lawyer, was quoted on Monday before Hildebrand's announcement
saying he had never wanted the private bank details made public.
"I wanted to achieve clarification and not an issuing of
data," he wrote in a letter sent to several Swiss dailies.
He described the SVP's decision to hand over the information
to the media as "ruthless", saying that the breach of bank
secrecy endangered his future: "Here a potentially only small
crime was fought with a bigger crime."
The psychiatric clinic where Tarnutzer was reportedly
admitted after an apparent suicide attempt declined to comment.