* Switzerland want good progress by end-2012-SIF
* A deal could raise Rome proceeds of 120-150 bln euros
By Elvira Pollina
MILAN, Oct 5 Switzerland says it wants good
progress by the end of the year on an agreement to tax assets
held by Italians in Swiss bank accounts but talk of a deal being
done before Italian elections in the spring is premature.
Switzerland has faced an international campaign against tax
evasion in recent years as cash-strapped governments seek to
boost revenues, a challenge to the banking secrecy cherished by
Switzerland's $2 trillion offshore wealth management industry.
Swiss ambassador to Italy Bernardino Regazzoni had told
Reuters on Friday that the countries were committed to reaching
an agreement by the time Prime Minister Mario Monti's term ends.
However, when asked by Reuters about the ambassador's
remarks, a spokesman for the Swiss authority in charge of tax
dossiers was less certain.
"Swiss president Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf and Italian PM
Mario Monti had met in July. It was agreed then that both sides
would take stock at the end of the year," said Mario Tuor, head
of communication at the Swiss State Secretariat for
International Financial Affairs (SIF).
"By year-end we want to achieve substantial progress."
Italy held its first talks with Swiss officials in May. A
deal could bag Rome revenues estimated in the area of 120-150
billion euros as it struggles to lower its debt mountain and
fight the recession.
Tuor said the main issues being discussed were taxation of
cross-border commuters, a double taxation agreement and black
lists.
The countries were also discussing a withholding tax
agreement along the lines of the German, UK and Austrian ones,
and market access for Swiss banks, he said.
Switzerland reached tax deals with Britain and Germany that
allow it to act as tax collector for a one-off levy on
undeclared money while not divulging the names of account
holders.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Stephen Jewkes)