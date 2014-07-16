JUNGFRAUJOCH, Switzerland, July 16 The head of Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said the firm's top priority was gaining market share globally, which meant absorbing some of the cocoa bean price increase seen over the past year, rather than passing it on to consumers.

The company has already raised some prices over the past six months but did not do so across the board, Ernst Tanner told journalists on the sidelines of a Lindt event on Wednesday at the top of the Jungfraujoch up in the Swiss mountains.

"We do it where we feel the product can bear (it), can take a price increase. But obviously our first and foremost goal is to gain market share around the world."

Earlier this week competitor Hershey Co, the No. 1 candy producer in the United States, raised its chocolate prices for the first time in three years, a sign that historically high cocoa prices are eating into confectioners' profits.

Cocoa futures have risen around 13 percent since the start of the year and are trading at a near three-year high as traders worry that demand will outpace supply for a third consecutive year in 2014/15.

Lindt Chairman and Chief Executive Tanner said the Swiss company, which on Monday said it had agreed to buy U.S. candy maker Russell Stover in a billion dollar deal, could weather any price increases from rising raw material costs.

"From Lindt, we have invested (in) the past 15 years enormous amounts in building the brand, establishing us as the No. 1 premium chocolate around the world, and such a strong brand can also bear some price adjustments upwards," Tanner said. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Sarah McFarlane, James Dalgleish and Keiron Henderson)