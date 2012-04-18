FRANKFURT, April 18 Switzerland's Goesgen
nuclear reactor is preparing to shut for maintenance in early
June while the reactor at Muehleberg is set to begin its outage
in the first half of August, spokesmen for the operating
companies said on Wednesday.
A third, Leibstadt, will not give out information ahead of
any outage, a spokeswoman said.
Plant overhauls are usually scheduled in the summer months
when power demand is relatively low. Wholesale power traders
need the outage dates to gauge supply and demand in the region.
Goesgen, a plant of 970 megawatts (MW) capacity, is to close
for around three weeks after an eight-week stoppage last summer,
the spokesman for Kernkraftwerk Goesgen-Daeniken said.
Energy firm Alpiq is the biggest shareholder in the
operating company with 40 percent.
As for 355 MW Muehleberg, the date is not definitive as yet
but the duration will be between the first half of August and
first half of September, in line with long-term patterns, a
spokesman for operator BKW FMB said.
He called last year's outage of more than 13 weeks between
June 30 and September 24-25 an "exception".
Canton Berne is the biggest shareholder in BKW with 52.45
percent.
Ownership at Leibstadt, Switzerland's biggest reactor with a
capacity of 1,145 MW, is held by a consortium in which Alpiq is
the major party.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)