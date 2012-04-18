FRANKFURT, April 18 Switzerland's Goesgen nuclear reactor is preparing to shut for maintenance in early June while the reactor at Muehleberg is set to begin its outage in the first half of August, spokesmen for the operating companies said on Wednesday.

A third, Leibstadt, will not give out information ahead of any outage, a spokeswoman said.

Plant overhauls are usually scheduled in the summer months when power demand is relatively low. Wholesale power traders need the outage dates to gauge supply and demand in the region.

Goesgen, a plant of 970 megawatts (MW) capacity, is to close for around three weeks after an eight-week stoppage last summer, the spokesman for Kernkraftwerk Goesgen-Daeniken said.

Energy firm Alpiq is the biggest shareholder in the operating company with 40 percent.

As for 355 MW Muehleberg, the date is not definitive as yet but the duration will be between the first half of August and first half of September, in line with long-term patterns, a spokesman for operator BKW FMB said.

He called last year's outage of more than 13 weeks between June 30 and September 24-25 an "exception".

Canton Berne is the biggest shareholder in BKW with 52.45 percent.

Ownership at Leibstadt, Switzerland's biggest reactor with a capacity of 1,145 MW, is held by a consortium in which Alpiq is the major party. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)