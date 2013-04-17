* Resumed role of net exporter * Production was up 8.2 percent * Hydro output compensated for nuclear decline * Usage was up 0.6 percent FRANKFURT, April 17 Switzerland posted a power export surplus in 2012, reversing a big shortfall a year earlier, due to high generation volumes at its nuclear and hydroelectric plants and on slightly rising demand, statistics showed on Wednesday. It exported 89.0 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) and imported 86.8 billion kWh, data from Swiss state energy office BFE showed. This resulted in a surplus of 2.2 billion kWh, after a deficit of 2.6 billion kWh in 2011. Switzerland's electricity balance is closely watched by its neighbours as European power markets are converging. In cold and dry years, the country absorbs power from elsewhere, releasing more power for export in warm and rainy years when its Alpine hydro and river-based plants work at higher capacity. The country was a net importer in 2010 and 2011, and a net exporter betweeen 2007 and 2009. Swiss utilities in 2012 produced 68.0 billion kWh, 8.2 percent more than a year earlier, mainly because an 18.1 percent in hydroelectric output overrode a 4.8 percent decline in nuclear production, the data showed. Hydroelectricity accounted for 58.7 percent of the power output total and nuclear energy for 35.8 percent. Power consumption rose by 0.6 percent to 59.0 billion kWh.** BFE said that a cold first quarter in 2012 boosted usage, as did economic and population growth all year. BFE issued the following statistics in billion kWh: PRODUCTION 2012 2011 PCT CHANGE (rounded) Total* 68.0 62.9 + 8.2 of which nuclear 24.3 25.6 - 4.8 of which hydro 39.9 33.8 + 18.1 CONSUMPTION** 59.0 58.6 + 0.6 TRADE Imports 86.8 83.3 + 4.2 Exports 89.0 80.7 + 10.3 Export balance 2.2 SURPLUS 2.6 DEFICIT * The remainder of production consists of conventional fossil power stations or renewable supply other than from hydro plants ** The consumption total excludes 2.4 billion kWh consumed by engines of pumped storage hydro plants and 4.4 billion kWh of transmission and distribution losses. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Alison Birrane)