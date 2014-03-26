BRIEF-BSB Bancorp Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports first quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 44%
ZURICH, March 26 The Swiss government has appointed former UBS banker Mark Branson as head of financial regulator FINMA, the regulator said on Wednesday.
The 45-year-old Briton is the first non-Swiss national to head the Swiss regulator and has raised eyebrows in Bern due to his past at Zurich-based UBS.
FINMA said Branson will take up his role on April 1. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.