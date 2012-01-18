ZURICH Jan 18 Swiss police said on Wednesday they had arrested two men suspected of throwing red paint and scrawling "SMASH WEF" (World Economic Forum) in black graffiti on the walls of the Swiss National Bank.

Several people are believed to have smeared paint on two sides of the central bank building in Zurich during the night, causing damage in the tens of thousands of Swiss francs.

The two suspects apprehended are Swiss men aged 20 and 25, police said.

Anger against income inequality and the perceived greed of the rich and powerful fed the Occupy Wall Street Movement that spurned copy-cat protests in cities in the United States and elsewhere, including Zurich.

Occupy protesters are building an igloo camp in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, where the global elite will gather for the World Economic Forum next week.

The Swiss National Bank's reputation has taken a blow after Chairman Philipp Hildebrand was forced to step down last week following an uproar over a currency trade made by his wife. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)