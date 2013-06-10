DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, APRIL 6
MONTREAL, June 10 The Swiss National Bank's cap on the Swiss franc is a central tool of monetary policy for the foreseeable future, a senior policymaker said on Monday, adding that he expected inflation to return to positive numbers by the end of this year.
"Today and in the foreseeable future, this floor on the exchange rate is an indispensable element of monetary policy," said Jean-Pierre Danthine, vice-chairman of the governing board at the Swiss National Bank at a conference in Montreal.
Danthine also said: "We still have negative inflation. We believe that we will come back to a positive number at the end of this year."
* Everbridge Inc - priced its offering of 3.3 million shares at a price to public of $19.85 per share
TOKYO, April 6 Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda has emphatically missed his single most important performance indicator, and yet is looking a good bet for a second term - the first in more than half a century - if the 72-year-old can face the strain.