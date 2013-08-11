* Says low interest rates not a new standard-paper

* Says too early to judge measures on housing market

ZURICH Aug 11 The Swiss National Bank will continue to enforce its cap on the Swiss franc for as long as it is necessary, the bank's vice chairman said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

"At the moment, the cap on the franc is the top priority," Jean-Pierre Danthine told Swiss Sunday newspaper Le Matin Dimanche.

Danthine said the SNB's policy action on the exchange rate limited its capacity to act on interest rates. "The opposite is also true: we're intervening on exchange rates because interest rates are at zero," he said.

The SNB capped the franc, which safe-haven seekers had bid almost to parity with the euro, at 1.20 per euro almost two years ago to fend off deflation and recession.

"On the day the SNB decides to raise short-term interest rates, there can no longer be a cap that's being enforced," Danthine said.

"Current low interest rates are not a new standard. They will rise again one day," he said, adding that many banks were underestimating the risks linked to higher interest rates.

"Banks have chosen a high-risk profile, probably because they estimate that the period of low interest rates is likely to last for a while," he said, adding a rise in rates would have a "significant negative impact on banks".

He reiterated earlier warnings by the central bank that there were dangerous dynamics in the Swiss housing market that had made it necessary to take corrective measures.

In February, the Swiss government told banks to hold additional capital against their mortgage books to restrain a rise in real estate prices and mortgage debt fuelled by ultra-low interest rates and immigration.

"Some signs show that these measures might already be having an impact. Several indicators show, for example, that on the whole prices rose less in the first half of 2013 than in 2012," Danthine said.

An index published by Swiss bank UBS last week showed the risk of a Swiss housing bubble faded in the second quarter, although mortgage lending rose and real estate remains overpriced.

Danthine said it was too early to say whether the measures taken would be sufficient to guarantee a "soft landing" of the Swiss housing market.

Swiss media reported recently the SNB was weighing whether to ask the government to increase the capital rules on mortgage lenders. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Jane Baird)