ZURICH, July 9 A Swiss prosecutor brought
charges against former Julius Baer private banker
Rudolf Elmer on Wednesday for allegedly handing over
confidential data to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and
attempting to pass on files to German officials.
The former head of Baer's Cayman Islands office has been
under investigation by Zurich prosecutors since 2011, when he
was arrested for giving Assange what - according to Elmer - were
two discs containing confidential information on about 2,000
offshore banking clients.
"The Zurich prosecutor for economic crime brought charges
against Rudolf Elmer on July 9, 2014, for breaching banking
secrecy and for forgery," the prosecutor said in a statement.
The charges refer to data passed to Assange during a news
conference in London and to alleged attempts by Elmer to pass on
confidential client data to German officials in 2009 and 2010.
In the past, some German states have bought data leaked from
Swiss banks in order to get at names of their citizens who evade
taxes, but it is not clear if Elmer's case has any connection to
this.
Elmer, who in past has said he wants to draw attention to
financial abuses, could not be immediately reached for comment
by Reuters on Wednesday. The Zurich prosecutor said Elmer denies
having acted criminally.
WikiLeaks has angered U.S. authorities by publishing
hundreds of secret diplomatic cables.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Pravin Char)