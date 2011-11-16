ZURICH Nov 16 The Swiss cabinet approved on Wednesday an amendment to a tax agreement with the United States to ensure that bank clients are properly informed about requests by U.S. authorities for data on suspected tax dodgers.

"The amendment should ensure that the procedural rights of affected persons domiciled in the United States remain guaranteed," the government said in a statement.

The move comes as Switzerland is under pressure to hand over data on U.S. clients as it tries to end a long-simmering dispute over Swiss banks suspected of helping U.S. citizens to dodge taxes by using secret accounts. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)