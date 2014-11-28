ZURICH Nov 28 Switzerland's government released
an early draft of a law on Friday recommending that women occupy
at least 30 percent of management and board posts at top listed
companies, in a tentative move to use legislation to boost
numbers.
The proposed bill stopped short of calling for binding
quotas used in other European countries -- companies that fail
to meet the target would have to explain themselves but would
face no penalty under the plans.
But it could have a significant impact in Switzerland where
few women occupy top posts in leading ompanies including UBS
, Novartis and ABB, and efforts to
use purely voluntary targets have largely failed.
"Sixty percent of listed companies do not currently have a
single woman on their board," Justice Minister Simonetta
Sommaruga told a news conference on Friday.
"The government has thought about how to fix that gender
quota and whether we need binding measures with sanctions or
without sanctions. It came to the conclusion that a
comply-or-explain-clause can create considerable pressure."
Under the draft law, which still has to be debated by other
parties and bodies, companies would have to adapt to the new
requirements within five years. They would be forced to explain
any shortfall in their yearly compensation reports.
Women occupy just 16 percent of executive board seats among
the 20 biggest listed companies in Switzerland, according to a
study by the Swiss employers' association (SAV) and the
independent wealth manager zCapital.
Switzerland's Green party, which has long campaigned for
quotas on company boards, said the measure did not go far
enough.
"The Greens are calling for a minimum quota for women on
boards and not just a target quota. The government must envisage
the possibility of sanctions for this," the party said in a
statement.
"In Germany, quotas for women were approved by the
government. Only Switzerland is once again moving at a snail's
pace," the party added.
Norway became the first country in the world to impose a
gender quota in 2003, requiring at least 40 percent of public
limited company board members to be women. Other countries,
including France, Spain, the Netherlands and most recently
Germany, have followed suit.
