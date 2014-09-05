BRIEF-Associated Banc-Corp reports Q1 earnings of $0.35 per share
* Associated Banc-Corp reports first quarter earnings of $0.35 per share
Sept 5 Southwest Securities Co Ltd
* Says August net profit at 140.8 million yuan (22.93 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/YgNDU4
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1405 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Associated Banc-Corp reports first quarter earnings of $0.35 per share
* TriState Capital reports first quarter 2017 financial results