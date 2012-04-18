April 18 Southwest Securities, the principal
broker-dealer owned by Texas-based SWS Group Inc, has
hired a former UBS Wealth Management Americas veteran to join
its Private Client Group in Dallas.
Charles "Charlie" Eldemire joined Southwest Securities on
Friday after more than two decades at UBS, where he
was a managing director in Dallas. He began his career 34 years
ago at the stock brokerage firm E.F. Hutton.
"We talked and I began to tell him the story about the firm
here, and Charlie was at a point in his career where he wanted
to do something different," said SWS Financial Services' chief
executive and director of retail, Larry Tate, in an interview on
Wednesday.
In his new role, Eldemire will serve as a regional director
overseeing the Gulf Coast region for Southwest Securities'
Private Client Group. The firm's Gulf Coast presence includes 10
offices in Texas and two in Oklahoma. Southwest Securities has
two other regional directors in northern and southern
California.
Eldemire will also serve as branch manager of the Private
Client Group's Park Cities location in Dallas.
SWS Group Inc is a full-service brokerage, with Southwest
Securities as its principal registered broker-dealer. Southwest
Securities has private client group offices in California,
Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas.
In early April, the firm also said it hired a team of three
advisers from the brokerage of Wells Fargo & Company.
Advisers Donald Burrows, Clint Auttonberry and Michael Agol
joined Southwest Securities in the Houston area. The advisers
had been with Wells for roughly a decade each and specialize in
fixed income investments for institutional and individual
private clients.
Tate said he expects 2012 to be a strong recruiting year for
the firm, as more experienced advisers begin to search for
alternatives to working at the brokerage divisions of big banks.
"A lot of people are looking to see how they want to
position themselves in new models for their careers," he said.
"We have an open communications style that comes with being a
regional firm."