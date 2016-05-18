BRIEF-Dantax Q3 oper profit DKK 1.4 million
* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 1.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 18 Shaanxi Broadcast & TV Network :
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Heyang County govt
* Says company will beef up Internet Plus construction, widening internet coverage in Heyang, providing big data solutions for the govt, and promoting medication, travel, and environment related projects
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CEt8oL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 1.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Activision Blizzard Inc files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a proposed 3-part senior notes offering - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qKEOTi) Further company coverage: