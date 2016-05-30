BRIEF-Cray, Markley partner to provide supercomputing as a service
* Markley and cray partner to provide supercomputing as a service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Shaanxi Broadcast & TV Network
* Says it signs e-commerce cooperation agreement Langao County govt, Shaanxi Province
* Says it will supply internet network building service, smart city application development cooperation, and e-commerce cooperation
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TyRftt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent