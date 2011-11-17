* SXC Health to buy HealthTrans for $250 mln in cash

* Deal expected to close by Q1 2012

* Shares up almost 10 pct (Adds analyst comments, background, share movement)

Nov 17 SXC Health Solutions Corp said it will buy privately held smaller rival HealthTrans LLC for $250 million in cash, to boost its presence in the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) market, sending its shares up almost 10 percent on Thursday.

Denver, Colorado-based HealthTrans offers claims processing solutions and PBM services. PBMs profit more from low-priced generics than brand-name medicines, using their size to leverage discounts from manufacturers.

They also administer drug benefits for employers and health plans and run extensive mail-order pharmacies.

"The acquisition gives SXC more scale ... as well as opportunities to convert some of HealthTrans' HCIT (healthcare information technology) customers to PBM customers," GMP Securities analyst Sera Kim wrote in a note to clients.

In June, the largest U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc said it is pushing into managing pharmacy benefits to seek new growth avenues.

The PBM sector's importance has grown since the new U.S. healthcare law last year heaped new regulations on the traditional insurance business and prompted insurers to seek new avenues of growth. In addition, a heightened focus on reducing costs throughout the healthcare system has made PBM services more attractive.

This is SXC's third PBM deal this year, after it bought PTRx Inc for $77 million in August and MedMetrics Health Partners in April.

SXC said it expects annual synergies of $10-$15 million in the 12-18 months, after completion of the HealthTrans deal.

"We are forecasting SXC to generate $255 million of EBITDA next year, so this acquisition is roughly 10 percent accretive at first glance," analyst Kim said.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2012, will be funded mainly with existing cash at hand, SXC said in a statement.

Shares of the company have lost 11 percent of their value since its largest customer, HealthSpring Inc, was bought by health insurer Cigna Corp in October.

They were trading up almost 7 percent at C$53.95 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)